Woman hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while crossing South Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing South Broadway.

Tyler police responded to the scene at South Broadway Avenue and Grande Boulevard around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the woman was crossing without a cross-walk

Police said that the woman is in stable condition, and that there are no charges on anyone involved as of this writing.

Police said that the case is still under investigation.

