PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A woman has been taken to a hospital after a car was reportedly found in a lake in Henderson County.

At 1:12 p.m., Payne Springs Fire Rescue volunteers responded to reports of a car that was in a lake “by the bridge going to Gun Barrel City.”

Courtesy: Payne Springs Fire and Rescue

Officials said several agencies responded to the scene and a woman was taken to a local hospital.

There is no further information available at this time.