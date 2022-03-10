TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A woman was hospitalized after she drove off of Gentry Parkway and hit a parked Tyler Police Department patrol vehicle on Thursday.

According to officials with Tyler PD, the wreck happened in the 200 block of Gentry Parkway.

A Tyler police sergeant had parked the patrol unit legally on the side of the road to execute a search warrant, according to officials.

The sergeant was not in the car at the time of the crash.

The woman went to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Tyler PD officials.