NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 30-year-old woman was hospitalized after being reportedly shot in the arm Saturday morning, according to Nacogdoches police.

According to officials, around 6:30 a.m. of police responded to the scene in the 4500 block of E. Main Street were a shooting at a home was reported.

“The suspect in the shooting had fled prior to officers arriving,” officials said.

The woman was taken to hospital by EMS and is reported to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.