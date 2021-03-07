(KETK)- A Tyler woman was hospitalized after being injured in a shooting Sunday morning.
According to Tyler police, officers were called to the intersection of Canton St. and North Ardmore Ave. around 12:40 a.m. because a woman had been shot.
The woman was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance, and she had non-life threatening injuries.
Tyler Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are still currently investigating the incident.
- ‘Celebrating Life’ parade held for 13-year-old East Texas cancer survivor
- Woman hospitalized after shooting in Tyler early Sunday morning, police investigating
- Report: Popular flea & tick collar tied to 1,700 pet deaths, EPA received more than 75,000 complaints
- New York woman uses social media to reunite old family photo with woman in Texas
- Tatum knocks off #1 Dallas Madison 61-54, Eagles advance to state semis