Woman hospitalized after shooting in Tyler early Sunday morning, police investigating

(KETK)- A Tyler woman was hospitalized after being injured in a shooting Sunday morning.

According to Tyler police, officers were called to the intersection of Canton St. and North Ardmore Ave. around 12:40 a.m. because a woman had been shot.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance, and she had non-life threatening injuries.

Tyler Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are still currently investigating the incident.