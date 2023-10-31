TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old woman was indicted for criminally negligent homicide in the 2021 death of a Tyler High senior volleyball player.

Talia Smith, 22 of Tyler, was indicted on Sept. 28 in the May 1, 2021 crash that lead to the death of 18-year-old Patrianna Pettigrew.

According to her indictment, Smith caused the crash by “failing to control speed and by making an unsafe lane change and by passing another vehicle at a high rate of speed and by operation of a motor vehicle in an unsafe manner and by passing a vehicle when unsafe to do so.”

Pettigrew was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and Smith was taken to the hospital in critical condition before she was later released and arrested for the crash. Smith bonded out of the Smith County Jail the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Smith’s next court date is Nov. 20.