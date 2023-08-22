UPDATE: The Smith County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force took Ngosi Williams into custody for kidnapping.

He was found inside a residence at 808 N. Fannin Ave. in Tyler. Amy Teutsh was found inside the residence and taken to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities believe a woman is in grave danger after reportedly being kidnapped by her boyfriend in Smith County early Tuesday morning.

Smith County deputies were called to the 5100 block of County Road 1185 at around 3 a.m. to a report of a kidnapping. 24-year-old Amy Teutsh was reportedly abducted from the residence by her boyfriend, 40-year-old Ngosi Williams, who allegedly put her in the trunk of a dark colored sedan.

Witnesses said Williams got into the car with three other Black men and left the location headed towards Tyler.

“It is believed Amy Teutsh is in immediate and grave danger,” authorities said.

Smith County investigators have been working the case since the early morning hours and a kidnapping warrant was issued for Williams by Judge Austin Reeve Jackson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.