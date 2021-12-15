Woman killed after wreck with 18-wheeler on I-20 near Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was killed late Monday night after running into the back of an 18-wheeler on I-20.

A preliminary DPS report states that 30-year-old Angienecka Harris was driving westbound on the Interstate just after 9:45 p.m.

Traffic came to a stop due to construction, but Harris didn’t stop in time and ran into the back of the 18-wheeler.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the truck was released at the scene. He was identified as Shannon Donaldson, an Alabama native.

The crash remains under investigation.