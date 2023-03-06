GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after a two-car crash Saturday night on FM 3053 at Goforth Road near Kilgore.

According to a DPS report, a Honda Accord was traveling west on Goforth Road and “failed to yield the right of way” causing a GMC Sierra that was traveling on FM 3053 to collide into their passenger side.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Marcus McKnight, 47 of Cedar Hill, was transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances in Tyler with non-incapacitating injuries and the passenger, Doris Strong, 68 of Dallas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the GMC were taken to Longview Regional Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries, according to DPS.