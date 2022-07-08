HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – The Harrison County Fire Marshal confirms a woman died in a house fire south of Marshall Friday afternoon.

Harrison Co. Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch says a neighbor reported the fire on Lonnie Williams Road just before 3 p.m. Multiple Harrison County emergency services districts responded to the blaze, which spread to nearby woods.

The fire was under control by late Friday afternoon, but firefighters were still on the scene working on hot spots.

Couch says the cause of the fire is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

There was no one else in the home at the time of the fire. The victim’s name has not been released.