Woman killed in Lufkin head-on wreck after not wearing seat belt, 3 children injured

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A woman was killed Wednesday night in Lufkin after a car accident where she was not wearing a seatbelt. Three children in a separate car were hospitalized, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The accident was at 8:45 p.m. on North Timberland Dr. in front of the Insta-Cash Pawn store.

Police stated that a husband and his three children were driving in a white Cadillac Escalade and his wife was following behind him in a Jeep Liberty. Both cars moved to turn left onto Nesbitt Ave.

As they were waiting, a gray Nissan Altima veered over the center line and hit the Cadillac head-on. The crash pushed the father’s Cadillac back into the wife’s Jeep.

The driver of the Altima was a woman who was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time after the wreck. She was not wearing a seat belt. The father reported no major injuries and refused medical care at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released by Lufkin police as of this writing. Her immediate family was present at the hospital, but investigators are waiting to release her name until after extended relatives have been contacted.