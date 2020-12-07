Woman killed in two vehicle crash near Overton

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was killed in a two vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. near Overton.

69-year-old Vicki Smith, of Overton, was driving south on State Highway 135 in a Toyota SUV. Smith drove into the northbound lane and caused a Mack truck tractor, driven by 48-year-old Dexter Cary, of Overton, to strike her SUV on the left side.

Smith was taken to UT Health’s main campus in Tyler where she was pronounced deceased. She was then transported to the Cottle Pearson Funeral Home in Overton.

Cary was seen and released by EMS at the scene.

The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.