Woman missing from Rains County, police searching

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Stella Gonzales from Rains County was reported missing on Saturday. Rains County Emergency management has asked for public help.

On Saturday, officials with the Greenville Police Department were in the 1400 block of Tulane Street searching for Gonzales.

Officials report that she walked out of the backdoor of her home and has not been seen since.

The Greenville Police had dogs searching in the area. Anyone who has seen anything suspicious is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department or 911.