WINONA, Texas (KETK) – A woman and her pet cat were injured after their car left the roadway and caught on fire on I-20.

On Sunday, the Winona Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire off of I-20. The driver of the vehicle reportedly alerted another motorist that their car was on fire.

Officials said the driver was able to “bail out of the car before it completely left the roadway and became fully engulfed.” The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle was a pet cat and first responders said that the cat was able to free itself from its plastic carrier and was found outside of the vehicle alive, but injured. The family of the driver reportedly was able to find immediate veterinary care for the cat, and as of this writing the owner and cat will reportedly be okay.