Woman rescued cats in East Texas for the past 15 years

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A woman has been rescuing cats in East Texas for almost two decades.

Conna Sutton has showed up every weekend for 15 years to feed the stray cats at Coker Enterprises, after making an agreement with the owners.

This past October, the East Texas business caught on fire two times within two weeks. Sutton still returned to the business a few days after the first fire and found that the 17-year-old office cat survived. The next week Sutton returned and was greeted by an even bigger surprise: a little orange kitten underneath the rubble. The eight-week-old kitten is now named Coker after his former home.

If you are interested in adopting, you can contact O’Malley Alley Cat Rescue here.