Woman rescued from rollover accident in Tyler after part of tree falls on car

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A woman had to be pulled from her car after a rollover accident on Troup Highway, police said.

Witnesses say that a tree or large limb fell onto the car as she was driving. The car rolled over and first responders had to help the woman out of it.

The person in the car is expected to be okay, Tyler police said.

The crash was reported as a pin-in accident on the 1000 block of Troup Highway at 11:56 a.m., near Pollard Drive.