BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — Chronic wasting disease, or CWD is a deadly illness found in deer that can quickly decimate a population. P Bar Whitetails, a woman-run facility in Bullard, is doing its part to try and eliminate the disease.

CWD is a neurological disorder similar to mad cow disease or scrapie in sheep. Symptoms include stumbling, confusion and weight loss for the animal.

CWD affects not just white-tailed deer, but also mule deer, elk and moose.

“If you’d like to compare it to something you can compare it to Alzheimer’s or scrapie in sheep,” said owner of J Bar Whitetails, Jody Phillips.

The deer conservation sits on almost 100 acres and they pride themselves on their robust testing. 100% of all deaths at their facility and 100% of all of their deer that are released into a high fence ranch get genetically checked.

“Through science to genetically breed resistance into our herds, therefore, making our herds safe,” said Phillips.

The disease is transmitted in the wild by bodily fluids, food, water and soil.

Breeding facilities are heavily regulated by Texas Parks and Wildlife. Phillips said they’ve tested more deer than they have tested in the wild.

“Whereas free range deer, only 14,000 of those have been tested about .25% or 5.7 million deer in the state of Texas,” said Phillips.

Their high surveillance and breeding program have kept their CWD infection and death rate down.

“Our deer are raised in low-stress situations, our sickness is kept at a very low rate. These deer have their water troupes dumped twice a day,” said Phillips.

To suppress this disease and learn the most from it, testing happens often by a veterinarian.

“We are all conservationists, helping protect the natural resource of white-tailed deer in the state of Texas,” said Phillips.

Experts say if you consume meat from a deer with CWD, you will not get the disease.