TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication on Wednesday after pleading guilty to forgery after she allegedly lied about having more than $110 million to buy a home.

Mary Strobel, 28, was arrested in February 2022 after attempting to purchase a home listed for $1.2 million. According to her warrant, Strobel provided “proof of funds” that showed she had more than $110.3 million in her bank account after agreeing to a $1.1 million contract on the home with the seller.

Strobel agreed to put down $10,000 cash in earnest money and when the amount was never received the bank was contacted and a branch manager told them “there is not an amount relevantly close to the $110 million that they claimed on the fraudulent form.”

The manager also told the title company and seller that his own signature was forged on the form, according to the warrant.

Strobel was indicted for forgery of a financial instrument more than $300,000 in June 2022, and pleaded guilty to the charge on Wednesday and received deferred adjudication.