Woman steals Uber driver’s car, leads Lufkin police on high-speed chase

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- A woman stole an Uber driver’s car and led Lufkin police on a high-speed chase on Wednesday.

According to the City of Lufkin, police received a call to the 2200 block of South John Redditt Drive around 11:40 a.m. A woman had left her maroon Toyota Corolla to make a delivery, when Amanda Kristene Tate, 36, from Coldspring, stole her vehicle. The owner of the Corolla told police there was also a gun inside a door compartment.

Lufkin officials followed the vehicle on U.S. 59 South, and Tate continued into Diboll and Corrigan and reached speeds of 100 mph.

Texas DPS and Corrigan Police assisted during the pursuit and took over after Lufkin police decided to withdraw.

The car chase ended after Tate turned into a dead-end road in Polk County. The woman attempted to run away from police on foot, but she was caught and arrested by DPS at 12:16 p.m.

A Lufkin officer also helped transport the Uber driver to Polk County to pick up her vehicle.

Tate will be taken to Angelina County and charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.