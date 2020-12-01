Woman suffers severe injuries after being hit by car driven by a teenager in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A woman was hit by a car Monday afternoon in Henderson while she was trying to cross the street, according to a statement from local police.

Captain James Dukes said that around 3:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2011 red Mustang and turning right at the intersection of Jacksonville Dr. and Smith Street. At the same time, a 69-year-old woman was crossing the road.

The teen told police after the collision that he was blinded by the sun and could not see her. Neither of their identities have been released by police.

The woman was flown to a Tyler hospital with “severe injuries.”

As of this writing, no criminal charges have been filed.