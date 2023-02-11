TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a woman’s body was found dead in the parking lot of Clear Springs restaurant on Saturday.

According to officials, someone at the restaurant reported the body to Tyler PD around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. After Tyler PD arrived on the scene they sent the body in for an autopsy, according to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

Erbaugh said that there is no foul play suspected. This story will be updated when more information is available.