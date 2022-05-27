GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A female inmate’s death at the Gregg County Jail has sparked an investigation from the Texas Rangers.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, staff at the North Jail found a woman unresponsive in her cell at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night. EMS was called to the cell block and she was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The woman’s name has been withheld, pending family notification. The Texas Rangers have been called in to lead the investigation, which is standard procedure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.