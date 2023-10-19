LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Human trafficking is a continuing problem in Texas and in our own backyard.

“It’s critical, it’s not just a big city problem, it’s happening everywhere. The more we know, the more we can work to prevent it,” said Hollie Bruce, CEO of the Women’s Center of East Texas.

To educate the community, the Women’s Center of East Texas held an all-day conference with multiple teaching sessions open to the public.

“We are encouraged by other organizations locally that care about human trafficking and offering care for victims and for people who find themselves in daunting circumstances,” said RJ Ferguson, director of counseling at Hope Road Counseling.

One key concept taught is understanding what human trafficking looks like in East Texas.

“Individuals are victimized by people they know and people they trust and then they are then exploited or even sold for sex,” said Bruce.

Speakers like Hollie Jeffery explain how children aren’t excluded and experience abuse.

“What that does is create developmental delays, cognitive distortions and this mindset in the children that they are unsafe, and they need someone to keep them safe,” said Hollie Jeffery, CEO of the ACE Institute.

They are urging neighbors, parents and educators to identify children in a bad situation and care for them before someone harmful does.

“That just kind of puts them at risk for other traffickers coming in or other people exploiting them,” said Jeffery.

This is the time to be more aware of your surroundings and advocate for those in this circle of trauma because trafficking does happen in a small town.