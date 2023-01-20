TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Women’s Fund of Smith County awarded seven grants to seven East Texas nonprofit organizations totaling $369,320 during its 2023 Grants Announcement Event at Hollytree Country Club on Thursday.

“As members of the Women’s Fund, we are committed to working together in order to transform our community by supporting programs that enrich the lives of women and children in Smith County. During our annual Grant Award Announcement event, we celebrate the heart of our mission and the power of a simple idea – that together, our individual gifts can make a big, collective impact,” said Zoe Lawhorn, President of the Women’s Fund of Smith County.

Since the Women’s Fund, a collective giving circle, was founded in 2007, they have awarded $2,929,384 to more than 30 Smith County nonprofits, according to a release.

As members of the organization, over 350 women benefit from education on community issues and best practices in philanthropy and participate in the annual grants process.

“The grant-making process is the heart and primary focus of our organization,” said Deborah Race, 2023 WFSC Board Chair. “Each member has a voice through her giving and her vote for the grants we award each year.”

The following nonprofit organizations were awarded grants for 2023:

CampV (Community Assisting Military Personnel & Veterans) – $54,320

– $50,000 The Fostering Collective – $50,000