Women’s Fund gives more than 240,000 in grants to nonprofits in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Women’s Fund of Smith County announced who will receive their 2022 grants.

On Thursday, the organization gave $247,500 in grants. The money was given to CASA for Kids of East Texas, Cook’s Children’s Clinic and The Mentoring Alliance, which each received $50,000.

Next Step Community Solutions also was given more than $97,000 to support their suicide prevention program.

The Women’s Fund held a reception at Hollytree County Club from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

For more than a year the Grants Committee looked at more than 20 grant requests, and this week the Smith County nonprofits were able to receive their grants.

“The Women’s Fund of Smith County believes that together is better. Through collective giving, we transform our community by funding programs that enrich the lives of women and children,” said the organization.

The Women’s Fund’s values are collective giving, collaboration, respect, excellence and responsibility. They prioritize arts and culture, education, health and wellness and human services.

“When you transform the life of a child, they ultimately grow up and transform the community. Any seed that you plant in a child’s life, in a mother’s life that is raising that child or working through different challenges in life, their whole family is affected,” said Zoe Lawhorn, with the Women’s Fund of Smith County.

Since 2007, the fund has given more than $2.5 million to 30 different agencies.

More information about the Women’s Fund of Smith County may be found here.