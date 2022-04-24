TYLER, Texas (KETK) — G.I.V.E, an organization of girls invested in volunteer efforts, presented their 2022 grant, which is the largest sum they’ve been able so far.

G.I.V.E is modeled after the women’s fund which is a collective giving circle. In Sunday’s grant presentation, G.I.V.E chose the East Texas Crisis Center to help fund this year, giving those who need a safe shelter the essentials they need to thrive.

“Well, this is an awesome day! It’s the culmination of an entire year’s worth of activities,” said President of Women’s Fund of Smith County, Zoe Lawhorn.

Girls Invested in Volunteer Efforts is modeled after the Women’s Fund of Smith County and studies various nonprofits in the area. This organization teaches young women to notice the different issues of the community and get involved, all while narrowing down their potential grant recipient as a team.

“This is G.I.V.E.’s largest grant ever. It’s 10,339 dollars and they raised it themselves. They had a fundraiser where they sell socks, funky socks and one of the cool things about that is for every pair of socks that they sell- they are also able to give a pair away. In addition to this money, we’ve also been able to give over 300 pairs of socks to the Tyler Street Team,” said Lawhorn.

The G.I.V.E grant will be going directly to the Children’s program and foster a kid’s summer camp for those at the Crisis Center.

“One of the things we’ve been running into is our numbers have grown. We’ve needed more equipment and also more equipment with the sensory ability for autistic children and other challenges that our teachers face. This money will be for that as well for some fun things that we all take for granted like bathing suits and towels and play toys that things during the summer not everyone gets,” said East Texas Crisis Center’s Director of Development, Heather Stoner.

Flamingo’s Upscale Resale is a great way to consistently help out the East Texas Crisis Center. By shopping second-hand threads and even donating items, 100% of the proceeds help the Crisis Center to thrive. “Just keep fighting! We love you so much. We promise we are doing everything we can to make your dreams come true. You will see a good future,” said G.I.V.E Member, Madyson Goss.

Girls Invested in Volunteer Efforts is open to all high school-aged girls in Smith County and they meet once a month, September through April each year.