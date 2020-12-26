‘Wonder Woman 1984’ flies into theaters, gives East Texans traditional movie experience

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – For many, heading to the theaters after a day of opening presents is a Christmas tradition. Despite the pandemic’s slam to the movie business, some East Texans were able to catch the premiere of a cinematic blockbuster, “Wonder Woman 1984.”

Families were able to enjoy a safe movie-going experience at Cinemark Cinema 4 in Athens.

The entertainment industry was hit hard with COVID-19, pushing the debut of many blockbusters supposed to arrive in 2020 back to 2021. With coronavirus cases spiking, many theaters have had to shut their doors once again.

Cinemark theaters along with a few others debuted “Wonder Woman 1984” Christmas day, giving people the opportunity to go out and enjoy this new film along with a traditional movie-going experience.

Since reopening in August, Cinemark has worked to create a safe experience aligning with a traditional movie-going experience, mask-wearing and social distancing is required.

For Claudia Lux, her brother David, and nieces and nephews, they haven’t been to the theaters since March.

“Just getting outside of the house with the kiddos kind of brings a little bit of normalcy to our lives,” Lux said.

For the Lux family, this is a Christmas tradition they were able to revisit.

“It’s something that we used to do… and movies were closed for a long time, so we’re happy to get out,” Lux said.

Auttis McKinney of Athens was also able to attend Friday’s premiere. As a classic movie buff, McKinney was used to seeing films on the regular.

“I missed them. When they shut down, it took me out of my normal weekend routine or even weekly routine,” McKinney said.

McKinney acknowledged Cinemark’s cleanliness and vigilance in strictly enforcing COVID-19 guidelines.

“It’s always nice to be able to come to the theater and good to see people out and about,” McKinney said. “It’s good to see people working, people want a place to go and people need to work so I think it’s all good.”