TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The owners of the Wood & Bean coffee shop announced that they will be closing after serving Tyler for the past five years.

In a Facebook post, Wood & Bean said they are sad to inform customers that due to the rise in costs and lack of business, they will be closing soon.

“Hey y’all with the rising costs of everything and the lack of business. We will be closing out shop. I am so sad, but I trust that God has bigger plans for us. We have enjoyed being able to serve you for these past 5 years, we love y’all SO MUCH! We will remain open with just myself, Adam or Abby working to help exhaust inventory. Please be patient as we close this chapter and please come by so we can hug y’all!!” Wood & Bean

The coffee shop did not give a set date on when they will be closing their doors.