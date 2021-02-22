Wood County announces disaster declaration after severe winter storm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KETK)- The Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron signed a disaster declaration effective immediately for the area on Monday.

According to the declaration, starting on Feb. 14 the county suffered severe damage and loss of life or property, due to the severe weather.

This state of disaster will only continue for seven days after this declaration, unless it is renewed by the Wood County Commissioners Court.

This announcement activates the Wood County Emergency Plan.

Additionally, on Feb. 12 Gov. Abbott declared a state of disaster in all 254 counties in Texas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51