WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Wood County residents and officials are preparing for the upcoming cold weather.

True Value Store Manager Scott Dunson in Quitman said customers are rushing to his store for the necessities.

“Last time I don’t think people got as prepared as they are this time, and I know we probably weren’t prepared in inventory. But, we have made sure we have everything for our customers to make sure we have what they need to get through this,” said Dunson.

His business has posted on social media warning customers to call first before coming to the store, stressing to people to cover their pipes and let their faucets drip to avoid issues.

If anything were to happen like a busted pipe, True Value has their stock built up ready to go, and are giving customers bright colored flags to mark where their water shut off is.

“That was a big problem last time. A lot of people experienced a lot of water loss because they couldn’t find their water cut off,” said Dunson.

Mineola is also making sure they have all supplies ready to prepare for the colder temperatures.

“We are more interested currently trying to keep our water supply up and running and our waste water system up and running,” said William Crump, Mineola Public Works Director.

In 202, Mineola did not have to issue a boil notice, and they hope to keep their water safe again.

“If their personal water pipes freeze and bust, they need to let us know, and we will get someone out there as soon as possible,” said Crump.

The winter weather isn’t predicted to be as bad as last year, but no one wants to chance it.