Wood County chief deputy resigns after DWI charge

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Wood County chief deputy resigned after being charged with driving while intoxicated.

Audrey Nicole “Nikki” Oglesby Wright was booked into the Wood County Jail on Thursday on a charge of driving while intoxicated with alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more. She bonded out the same day.

Wright had been out on sick leave for a few days and was in her personal vehicle at the time of the wreck, Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole said. She resigned from her position the next morning.

After she resigned, longtime sheriff’s office employee Robert Holland was promoted to chief deputy.