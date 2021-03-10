Wood County COVID Vaccination Clinic is full as of Wednesday, appointments only accepted

A health worker shows the media AstraZeneca vaccine vials at a vaccination center set up in front of Rome’s Termini central station, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino), Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Wood County COVID Vaccination Clinic is full as of Wednesday, March 10.

The COVID Vaccination Clinic that will be taking place on Thursday, March 11 at the Mineola Civic Center will be by appointment only.

Walk-ins and additional names will not be accepted.

Looking for extra COVID vaccine doses? A new website can help.

Nearly 750,000 have already signed up for the service.

To sign up, go to hidrb.com and click “I want the COVID vaccine” on the website landing page. From there, you’ll be asked to enter identifying information that includes your phone number, first and last names, zip code, date of birth, email, profession and qualifying health conditions.

When a provider in the Dr. B network has leftover doses in your area, the website sends you a notification — even if you don’t qualify for the vaccine under your state’s current vaccination guidelines.

From there, you must respond to the text and claim the dose within 15 minutes before traveling to the provider.

After your first dose, the provider will work with you to schedule a second one.

The service is free and available to anyone 18 years and older who resides in the U.S. and is legally and medically qualified to receive the COVID vaccine. You must also have a cellphone to use the service.