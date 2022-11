WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Executive Director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission (WCEDC), Christophe Trahan, has resigned.

Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron said in a press release on Monday that her office received notice of the resignation after Trahan’s “21-month stint as the head of the WCEDC.”

Hebron thanked him for his work and the County Judge-Elect Kevin White said he will work with the WCEDC in selecting a candidate to fill the position.