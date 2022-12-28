QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – After 40 years of practicing medicine in East Texas, Dr. Beverly Waddleton will start the new year in a new way, retired.

After four decades of treating patients in her hometown of Quitman, Waddleton will officially retire on Jan. 1 of the new year.

“It has been a very rewarding 40 years. I look back now and some of the things I did seem almost surreal now.” Dr. Beverly Waddleton

The summer after graduating high school was when Waddleton said she first remembers having the desire to become a physician.

“I think it was just kind of a spiritual calling. I grew up with my family trying to help other people,” Waddleton said. “It just felt like what I was supposed to do.”

She said her high school 4-H county agent helped guide her to Iowa State University where she received a full scholarship. She then attended Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth and returned home to Quitman, where she started a private practice.

“Me being the first female, the first black female physician, people were probably a little bit skittish at first because I was something different,” Waddleton said.

Many of her patients said they are sad to see her go.

“There have been tears, congratulations, ‘We’re happy for you’ and ‘We’ll miss you,’” she said of her patients’ reactions. “Most of it is sadness, but also happiness for me.”

Waddleton went on to say that the thing she enjoyed and will miss the most about her practice was the relationships she formed with her patients and their families.

Waddleton left private practice in 2005 and joined ETMC, now UT Health East Texas Physicians in Quitman, which she said allowed her to focus less on the business side of things and dedicate more of herself to her patients.

She has been credited as instrumental in helping get the new hospital built and she has served twice as chief of staff. Waddleton said she is aware of the magnitude of this accomplishment given her earliest memory of the hospital, attending the grand opening of the original building with her parents when she was a young girl.

“We were told by one of the trustees of the hospital board that colored people couldn’t come at that time, we’d have to come an hour or two later,” she said.

Waddleton said she would advise those considering a career in healthcare to make sure they know why they are getting into medicine.

“I think some people go into it for money or prestige, but it is not as rewarding as going into it to be a servant,” she said.

Rhonda Keller, practice administrator for UT Health East Texas Physicians in Quitman, said Waddleton’s servant leadership is apparent in all that she has done for patients, the hospital and the community.

“She’s very dedicated to patients and to what’s right. Safety of the patients is huge to her and what’s right for them. She’s an advocate for them 100 percent and for this local medical team here. She’s not just a physician here, she’s a leader.” Rhonda Keller, practice administrator for UT Health East Texas Physicians in Quitman