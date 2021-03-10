Wood County Sheriff’s Office welcomes Major, a new K9 deputy

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — Wood County Sheriff’s Office has a new K9 dog. Major, a German shepherd, has reported for duty.
Major has been paired with Deputy McKenzie Chandler, who has three years experience as a K9 handler, said a release from the sheriff’s office.
Chandler and Major completed four weeks of training by K9 Officers at Houston K9 Academy.
The sheriff’s office obtained Major as gift from K9 Officers Inc., a charity that donates dogs to law enforcement agencies and provides handler/dog training. The organization accepts donations.
