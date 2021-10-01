Wood County volunteer firefighter arrested for allegedly starting 8 fires

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A Hainesville volunteer firefighter was arrested and charged with eight counts of arson after he was accused of starting eight fires.

Courtney Keel was booked into the Wood County Jail on Tuesday, according to judicial records. He was released on Wednesday after posting his bail.

On Sept. 23, 2020, Chief Robert Holland with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office began investigating fires that the Hainesville VFD had worked.

Holland believes Keel possibly started fires that happened in 2020 on June 8, July 27, Aug. 25, Sept. 14, and Sept. 21. Two fires were reported on Aug. 24. In 2021, there were “suspicious“ fires on June 21 and Sept. 24.

Wood County Fire Marshal Tully Davidson told Chief Holland that he suspected that a volunteer firefighter with the Hainesville VFD may have caused the fires, said the arrest affidavit.

On Sept. 15, 2020, Davidson received a call from Keel.

Keel was concerned that his fingerprints might have been found on flares discovered at the scene of fires. He also said his uncle had stolen flares from his boat. Keel did not identify his uncle and mentioned he “was a bad man.” He also said his uncle would target him if he found out he had identified him.

A hay bale fire happened on July 27, 2020, and Keel was caught on video driving away when the fire had just started and there were no other cars in the surrounding area. The firefighter went to the department and later returned to help put out the fire.

Keel also drove to two fires at abandoned residences, and he returned to assist with the fires.

According to Holland, the nine suspicious fires were about 1.5-2 miles from Keels home. The firefighter was also the only person from Hainesville VFD to respond to all of the fires previously mentioned.