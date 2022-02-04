QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — Wood County business owners and government officials are welcoming the recent passage of a state bill that is aimed at preventing human trafficking in Texas.

The Wood County Economic Development Commission (EDC) welcomed the recent passage of HB 390, a Texas state law that requires hotels, motels, inns and other similar businesses to annually train their employees in human trafficking prevention. Additionally, the EDC announced that it will be distributing “back-of-house” posters, which were created by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), to lodging businesses in order to keep employees informed.

Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron applauded the state for passing the law.

“We like to think that our community is insulated from this sordid industry, but this issue affects all communities, including ours. The new law is an important step in the lodging and service industry to make a difference in the hotel/motel workplace, our community and to those whose lives are impacted by trafficking.” Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron

So how exactly will these new regulations be implemented? The answer is that it mostly involves new training programs for employees.

The Texas Hotels and Lodging Association (THLA) is working with the OAG in the implementation of the new law. Specifically, it is working with the OAG on to get existing training programs from ECPAT USA, Marriott, and BEST approved for use in Texas.

According to the THLA, the OAG has not established an official timeline for the approval of existing training programs or its own training programs. However, the timeline for training employees has been set as follows: All employees hired prior to 2022 have until Dec. 31, 2022 to complete their training and anyone hired after Jan. 1 must have the training completed within 90 days of hiring.

“We will be monitoring this issue very closely. Hotels, motels, inns and other similar businesses in Wood County can count on us to help them stay aligned with not only the letter of the law, but also the spirit of which it was passed.” Christophe Trahan, Executive Director for the EDC

For more on this important topic, visit the EDC website for links.