LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Woodland Heights Medical Center will close off their main entrance for an expected two months as they prepare for major construction.

Photo Courtesy of the Woodland Heights Medical Center

The medical center said in a release as construction begins in the first quarter of 2024, patients and visitors are to enter and exit through the surgery or emergency entrance on the “Loop 287 side of the facility” instead of the main entrance on Gaslight Boulevard.