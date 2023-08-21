FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Texas Water Utilities is beginning a $1.7 million project to improve the Flint area water infrastructure.

TWU, which provides water and wastewater service to customers in Pine Trail Shores, began work today. The project includes the construction and installation of a new water well to replace the system’s existing well.

The project is designed to increase water production and achieve higher flow rate and water quality, TWU said. Their designated completion date is near the end of the year.

“No road closures or service disruptions are planned at this time, however, there will be a road-crossing installation on Channel View Drive,” according to TWU. “The utility asks that the community slow down while driving through this crossing.”

Customers can sign up for alerts on their website and check your neighborhood’s system status via their online dashboard.