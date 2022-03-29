TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A worker was killed Monday morning after falling through the roof of the gymnasium on the grounds of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, according to Tyler Police.

Officer Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler PD said that there was work going on up on the roof and the worker fell through to the gym floor around 9 a.m.

It’s unclear what made him fall and Erbaugh said in a phone interview that TPD’s only involvement in the case was to make sure there was no criminal activity involved.

The identity of the victim is unknown as of this writing. The investigation will largely be handled by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).