Workers at Lake Tyler react to Labor Day turnout

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Labor Day weekend is here and many East Texans gathered with their families and pets at the Lake Tyler Marina Resort.

Many took time to kick back and relax during the holiday weekend.

People who work at the Lakeside Grill restaurant said they’ve seen hundreds of people out at the lake.

“(It’s) extremely busy,” Tara Tyner, at Lakeside Grill said. “It actually out does our 4th of July sometimes which is crazy if you’ve ever been here on the lake.”

Tyner added that people have gotten really good about cleaning up and making it a safer place.

“It’s a beautiful place to come spend time with your family,” Tyner said. “Just be safe (and) please be curtious and pick up after yourselves.”

On Labor Day, the Lakeside Grill and Marina Resort will have fun activities for kids and adults to enjoy and celebrate.