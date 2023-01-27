APPLE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Ruben Clayton Davis is looking forward to attending his 80th class reunion.

He was born in Apple Springs in 1926 and is the only living classmate of the graduating class of 1942.

Davis is a World War II veteran. He served in the Navy and later devoted the rest of his life to education in his hometown.

Davis carried his love of agriculture toward a college degree.

“I graduated from Sam Houston in 1951 with a teaching certificate and a vocational ag degree,” he said.

During his years in college, he worked tirelessly around East Texas to provide for his young family. He returned back home and bought property across the street from his old school.

“I was superintendent and teaching AG and then became principal,” said Davis.

Even retirement couldn’t keep him out of the classroom. He continued to be a substitute teacher at Apple Springs ISD at 80-years-old.

To this day, Davis does not miss an athletic game.

“I love kids.. I love to be around kids,” he said.

“I don’t even think about it. I just think about how I’m enjoying each day,” he said.

Education keeps Davis going everyday. He has five children, 35 great grand children and 14 great-great grand children.

Family members in the area will be with him at his class reunion.