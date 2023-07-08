LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin has announced that Twiga, who held the record for the oldest giraffe in captivity, died at Ellen Trout Zoo on Friday night.

Twiga was 31 years, nine months and 7 days old, a record for giraffes which typically only live for about 25 years, according to Lufkin officials. She was born at the Los Angeles Zoo on Oct. 1st, 1991 and came to the Ellen Trout Zoo in 2008 from the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin.

“Twiga helped our other two giraffes, Kellen and Luna, feel comfortable in their new home in Lufkin,” Ellen Trout Zoo director Gordon Henley said. “She will be greatly missed.”