GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The fifth annual Wreaths Across America commemoration sponsored wreaths laid on graves in Upshur County.

“We are blessed, we’ve grown from 25 to 30 in attendance to well over a hundred the first year now we have 250 wreaths now we have well over 650 wreaths,” Troy Murray, owner of Sunset Memorial cemetery.

The event started with a ceremony education, inspiring and remembering the fallen soldiers.

“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do now, be able to travel like we travel and just have the freedoms that we have,” said mayor of Gilmer, Tim Marshall.

The mission is to remember, honor and teach. To help families like the Murray’s keep the legacy of their loved one alive.

Surviving family members say it means the world knowing their loved ones are still values and cherished.

“Most importantly to teach our young to do the same and remember those who have sacrificed. All gave some and some gave all,” said Murray.

Another point made in the ceremony is to tell those who served that are still alive, thank you.