Wreaths Across America to honor veterans laid to rest at Holly Tree and Hawkins Cemeteries

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2019, file photo, people walk among headstones with holiday wreaths in Arlington National Cemetery during Wreaths Across America Day in Arlington, Va. Coronavirus has more people addressing their end-of-life planning. And for those who haven’t, it’s a great time to take it on. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File)

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Judge Lucy Hebron would to inform Wood County residents of a local effort that will be under way to support “Wreaths Across America” ceremonies held on December 9 at the Holly Tree and Hawkins Cemeteries.

Local Daughters of the American Revolution members are raising funds to sponsor the 225 wreaths needed.

Each wreath is $15; sponsorships will be available at the “Everything Sale” held at the First United Methodist Church in Hawkins on October 16 and 17.

You can also mail in your donation to John Hogg, Sr. Chapter of NSDAR and mail to 2287 County Road 3340, Hawkins Texas 75765.

For more information contact www.wreathsaccrossamerica.org/TX0633p;.