GILMER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit visited the Gilmer Convention Center.

The Rolling Mobile Museum serves to educate visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes. The 48-foot museum on wheels has a 24-person screening room that showcases the different aspects of the WAA mission through video.

They work to place wreaths on every single American soldier’s grave across the world.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to visit and learn more about their mission.

“I think it get’s down to the core values of the people that have fought for this nation, that stepped up for this nation. What we need to do, is remember their sacrifice that they made. You know, as a Gold Star dad, I know exactly what sacrifice is made and that’s why it’s important for people to remember,” William Tatum driver ambassador for Wreaths Across America said.

Veterans are encouraged to come and share their stories and tours are free and open to the public.