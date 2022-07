SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials said five are dead after a two car fatal crash on County 48 and Highway 110 North stopped traffic in Smith County.

Local officials said traffic coming into Tyler from Highway 110 has been completely blocked off, and passengers must take County 45 to get into town while traffic is stopped.

Troopers and Smith County police are currently on the scene, and DPS said they will release more details as they become available.