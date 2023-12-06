ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A crash in an Angelina County work zone left at least one person dead, according to TxDOT.

The crash happened late Tuesday afternoon in a work zone just north of the Jasper County line on Highway 69. The zone was set with rumble strips, barricades and a flagger directing traffic, and a work crew was present at the time of the crash, TxDOT said.

“The TxDOT family would like to express its heartfelt sympathy to the family of those involved and to those who witnessed the crash,” TxDOT said in a statement.

TxDOT reminds drivers to reduce speed and obey traffic control in and near TxDOT work zones, stay alert for moving equipment and workers and always be prepared to stop.

This is a developing story. KETK will release more details as they become available.