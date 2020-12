LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A wreck was reported in Longview on the 400 block of East Loop 281 blocking several lanes.

Accident reported in the 400 blk of E Loop 281 has several Eastbound lanes blocked. Please seek an alternative route around this area. — Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) December 20, 2020

No injuries have been reported as of yet.

Police have suggested finding an alternative route.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you informed as more information comes out.