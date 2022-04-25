SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A wreck between a firetruck and a car on I-20 Monday morning left one person hospitalized.

According to a release from Smith County Emergency Services District 2, their crews and the Winona Fire Department were dispatched to the collision. Both vehicles sustained “significant damage” and the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a local hospital. No firefighters were injured.

DPS is investigating the wreck.

“At the time of the accident, there were several accidents on major highways in Smith County,” Smith County ESD 2 said in a release. “Smith County ESD 2 is encouraging drivers to slow down and be vigilant while driving during inclement weather.”